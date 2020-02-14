Lawmakers in Washington have been unable to solve the problem of high prescription drug prices. Some states have taken the matter into their own hands.

In Utah, some public workers are able to fly to Canada or Mexico to buy their medication at a steep discount. The state's insurance program for public employees pays for the flight and gives the workers a $500 bonus for their trouble.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Chet Loftis, managing director of Utah's Public Employees Health Program.