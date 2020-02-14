Here & Now
California Fire Could Devastate Global Supply Chain For Vinyl Records04:15Play
People in the vinyl business are warning of a global bottleneck in the record industry after a fire last week destroyed Apollo Masters Corp. in Banning, California.
The facility was one of only two in the world that makes lacquers, a critical component of vinyl production that experts say will now be in short supply.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Jessa Zapor-Gray, an independent audio and vinyl consultant.
This segment aired on February 14, 2020.
