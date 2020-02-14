California Fire Could Devastate Global Supply Chain For Vinyl Records04:15
February 14, 2020
Experts say lacquers, a critical component of vinyl production, will now be in short supply. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images)
People in the vinyl business are warning of a global bottleneck in the record industry after a fire last week destroyed Apollo Masters Corp. in Banning, California.

The facility was one of only two in the world that makes lacquers, a critical component of vinyl production that experts say will now be in short supply.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Jessa Zapor-Gray, an independent audio and vinyl consultant.

This segment aired on February 14, 2020.

