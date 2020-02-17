Here & Now
COVID-19 Outbreak Could Postpone China's Annual Congress05:21Play
On Monday, China said it may postpone its annual congress in March — the country's biggest political meeting of the year — as the military dispatched hundreds more medical workers and extra supplies to the city hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR's Emily Feng (@EmilyZFeng) in Beijing.
This segment aired on February 17, 2020.
