February 17, 2020
On Monday, China said it may postpone its annual congress in March — the country's biggest political meeting of the year — as the military dispatched hundreds more medical workers and extra supplies to the city hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR's Emily Feng (@EmilyZFeng) in Beijing.

This segment aired on February 17, 2020.

