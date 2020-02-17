How To Learn A Language Like A Mormon03:44
February 17, 2020
  Kavita Pillay, Subtitle
Before they can spend two years spreading the gospel in a non-English speaking country,  missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kickstart their language learning in an intensive training camp.

Reporter Kavita Pillay (@kbpillay) of the podcast Subtitle followed a few members of the church as they prepared for their trips.

This segment aired on February 17, 2020.

