Here & Now
How To Learn A Language Like A Mormon03:44Play
Before they can spend two years spreading the gospel in a non-English speaking country, missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kickstart their language learning in an intensive training camp.
Reporter Kavita Pillay (@kbpillay) of the podcast Subtitle followed a few members of the church as they prepared for their trips.
This segment aired on February 17, 2020.
