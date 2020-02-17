President Trump hits the campaign trail again this week. He's scheduled for rallies in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. The Nevada rally falls the day before the Nevada caucus.

Trump is the first president in history to seek a second term after being impeached. He was acquitted in his Senate trial earlier this month.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst.