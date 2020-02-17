Syria's Endless Humanitarian Crisis09:40
February 17, 2020
People ride in the back of a truck with furniture, mattresses, and blankets while passing by an internally-displaced persons (IDP) camp near the Turkish border in the west of Syria's northern province of Aleppo on Feb. 16, 2020, fleeing advancing Syrian government forces in Idlib and Aleppo provinces. (Rami al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images)
Syria's military announced on Monday that its troops have regained control of territories in northwestern Syria "in record time," vowing to continue to chase armed groups "wherever they are."

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee the latest fighting in Idlib province. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Sahar Atrache (@saharatrache), senior advocate for the Middle East at Refugees International.

This segment aired on February 17, 2020.

