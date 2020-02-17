Here & Now
Syria's Endless Humanitarian Crisis09:40Play
Syria's military announced on Monday that its troops have regained control of territories in northwestern Syria "in record time," vowing to continue to chase armed groups "wherever they are."
Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee the latest fighting in Idlib province. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Sahar Atrache (@saharatrache), senior advocate for the Middle East at Refugees International.
This segment aired on February 17, 2020.
