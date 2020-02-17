Here & Now
Nurses Protest Unsafe Nurse-To-Patient Ratios
Nurses across the country have called for legislation that would limit the number of patients assigned to each nurse. They say high nurse-to-patient ratios lead to unsafe situations for patients.
But as Liz Tung (@lizxtung) of WHYY's The Pulse reports, hospitals have pushed back, saying they don't have the resources to accommodate mandated ratios.
This segment aired on February 17, 2020.
