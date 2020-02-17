Nurses Protest Unsafe Nurse-To-Patient Ratios09:40
February 17, 2020
  • Liz Tung, WHYY's The Pulse
Nurses across the country have called for legislation that would limit the number of patients assigned to each nurse. They say high nurse-to-patient ratios lead to unsafe situations for patients.

But as Liz Tung (@lizxtung) of WHYY's The Pulse reports, hospitals have pushed back, saying they don't have the resources to accommodate mandated ratios.

This segment aired on February 17, 2020.

