Here & Now
Former Federal Prosecutors Urge Attorney General Barr To Resign05:12Play
More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials have signed an open letter to Attorney General William Barr calling on him to resign, amid concerns that he is allowing political interference in criminal investigations.
Washington Post reporter Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley to review the latest developments.
This segment aired on February 17, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news