A new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders leading by double digits nationally, with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg polling second.

Bloomberg has now qualified for his first debate, even though he's not running in Saturday's Nevada caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden, whose support has declined, took a swing at Sanders in an interview with NBC while Sanders and Bloomberg have lobbed attacks at one another.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) talks to Jeremy Hobson about the latest in election news.