Driven By Climate Change, Desalination Researchers Seek Solutions To Water Scarcity09:30
February 18, 2020
One alternative source of water that regions are increasingly investing in is desalination. (Jean Chung/Getty Images)
As water scarcity becomes a growing concern in the U.S., one alternative source of water that regions are increasingly investing in is desalination.

But the process can be expensive and harmful to the environment, so researchers are looking at what is needed to lower the cost and improve the energy efficiency of desalination.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Meagan Mauter, research director for the National Alliance for Water Innovation and an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford.

This segment aired on February 18, 2020.

