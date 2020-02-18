As water scarcity becomes a growing concern in the U.S., one alternative source of water that regions are increasingly investing in is desalination.

But the process can be expensive and harmful to the environment, so researchers are looking at what is needed to lower the cost and improve the energy efficiency of desalination.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Meagan Mauter, research director for the National Alliance for Water Innovation and an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford.