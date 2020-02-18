She Battled The Flu For Her Life On A College Campus05:54
February 18, 2020
Lillian Chason on a family trip in 2008 (Photo courtesy Cate Chason).
Even as coronavirus makes headlines, the flu season takes a heavy toll. As many as 60,000 people die of the flu each year.

WBUR's Carey Goldberg (@goldbergcarey) tells the story of one college student who battled for her life after falling ill on campus.

This segment aired on February 18, 2020.

Carey Goldberg Twitter Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.

