A 24-hour strike in Greece halted ferries, public transport and municipal services in Athens and other parts of the country Tuesday as unions mounted protests against pension reforms by the center-right government.

The strike comes amid new signs that investors have confidence in the Greek economy's recovery from the 2008 financial crisis and the billions of dollars Greece received in bailouts.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with John Psaropoulos (@JTPsaropoulos), who writes the blog The New Athenian.