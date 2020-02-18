Here & Now
Business Owners Pressure One Oregon City Government Over Homeless Vandals05:32Play
A coalition of business owners in Eugene, Oregon, allege they are losing business to vandalism and harassment from homeless residents of the city.
As KLCC's Brian Bull (@bcbull) reports, local advocates and police say they have to differentiate between legal behavior — such as loitering — and illegal activities.
This segment aired on February 18, 2020.
