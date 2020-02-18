More Rain Threatens To Deepen Severe Flooding In Mississippi03:29
February 18, 2020
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are bracing for more rain Tuesday as a flash food watch continues throughout central Mississippi and central Alabama.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday as hundreds of homes and buildings have flooded and people have been forced to evacuate.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Justin Vicory (@justinvicory), a reporter for the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

This segment aired on February 18, 2020.

