Here & Now
More Rain Threatens To Deepen Severe Flooding In Mississippi03:29Play
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are bracing for more rain Tuesday as a flash food watch continues throughout central Mississippi and central Alabama.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday as hundreds of homes and buildings have flooded and people have been forced to evacuate.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Justin Vicory (@justinvicory), a reporter for the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.
This segment aired on February 18, 2020.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news