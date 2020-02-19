Six Democratic presidential candidates will face off in a debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas ahead of the Nevada caucuses.

This is the first debate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has qualified for, though he is not running in Nevada. Other candidates who are running in the state, like Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard, did not qualify.

Nevada is the most diverse state the race has seen so far, which could be a test for candidates polling lower with voters of color.

