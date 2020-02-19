The mountains of west Texas are unlike any other part of the state, and so are the animals you find there, such as desert bighorn sheep. Their massive curlicue horns make them unmistakable for those lucky enough to see one.

After disappearing from the state in the 1960s, there are about 1,500 bighorns in Texas now thanks to a relocation program. As the Texas Standard's Michael Marks (@michaelpmarks) reports, maintaining the population requires a hands-on approach.