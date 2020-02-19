COVID-19 has now killed more than 2,000 people and infected more than 75,000. Most of those cases have been from mainland China.

Outside of China, most cases have been in Hong Kong, where there has now been a second death in the territory from the virus. Hong Kong has sent two planes to Japan to evacuate about 300 residents who have been quarantined on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Those people will need to endure another two weeks of quarantine once they get back to Hong Kong where most of the quarantine beds are already full.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR's global health and development correspondent Jason Beaubien (@jasonbnpr) in Hong Kong.