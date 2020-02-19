Here & Now
The rural-urban political divide has been increasing over the past few decades — and rural voters have become increasingly and reliably Republican.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Jane Kleeb (@janekleeb), chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party and author of "Harvest the Vote: How Democrats Can Win Again In Rural America," about how Democrats can gain ground in rural areas and lead on rural issues.
Book Excerpt: 'Harvest the Vote'
By Jane Kleeb
From the book HARVEST THE VOTE by Jane Kleeb. Copyright © 2020 by Jane Kleeb. Reprinted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
This segment aired on February 19, 2020.
