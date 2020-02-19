In less than two weeks away, 14 states will hold caucuses or primaries on the same day — known as Super Tuesday.

Here & Now is looking at some of the Super Tuesday states between until March 3 beginning with Virginia, which has 99 delegates up for grabs.

Host Jeremy Hobson talks with Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato), director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, about how the primary race is shaping up so far.