Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took the debate stage for the first time in the 2020 Democratic campaign.
The debate in Las Vegas comes ahead of Saturday's Nevada caucuses. Bloomberg won't even be on the ballot until Super Tuesday states get the chance to vote.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) is in Las Vegas and went to a debate watch party with a group of Democrats.
This segment aired on February 20, 2020.
