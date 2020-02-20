DJ Sessions: Hawaiian Music From 'DJ Mermaid'09:53
February 20, 2020
Hula dancers welcome the sailing crew into Kailua Bay in Kailua, Hawaii. (Ronen Zilberman/AP)
We talk to Paige Okamura, a DJ at Hawaii Public Radio and Hawaiian language scholar, about four songs from her homeland.

Music From The Segment

Maiki Aiu Lake, "Au'a 'ia"

The Aloha Pumehana Serenaders, "Hanohano Hale'iwa"

The Kahauanu Lake Trio, "Pua Lililehua"

"Pua Malihini," performed By The Kamehameha School

Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.

This segment aired on February 20, 2020.

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

