We talk to Paige Okamura, a DJ at Hawaii Public Radio and Hawaiian language scholar, about four songs from her homeland.
Music From The Segment
Maiki Aiu Lake, "Au'a 'ia"
The Aloha Pumehana Serenaders, "Hanohano Hale'iwa"
The Kahauanu Lake Trio, "Pua Lililehua"
"Pua Malihini," performed By The Kamehameha School
Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.
This segment aired on February 20, 2020.
