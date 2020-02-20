Long-time Trump associate Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. This comes after a controversial back-and-forth between the president and the Justice Department over his case.

Leading up to Thursday, President Trump criticized the DOJ's sentencing recommendation on Twitter, saying it was unfairly long. Shortly after, Attorney General William Barr intervened to change the sentencing recommendation, throwing into question his independence from Trump.

Barr then went on ABC to say the president's tweets make his job "impossible." Rumors swirled that Barr might resign, but the attorney general's office has denied them.

