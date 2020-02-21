The ABC sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" ends Friday after six seasons of being the only network TV show to feature a predominantly Asian cast.

The show faced controversy in its first season when celebrity chef Eddie Huang, whose memoir was the inspiration for the show, slammed "Fresh Off the Boat" for presenting a "one-size-fits-all" story. But the show sought to acknowledge and challenge stereotypes rather than shy away from them.

Also, NBC has rebooted its weight-loss competition reality series "The Biggest Loser," though ideas around body image have changed drastically since it originally aired.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks to Tonya Mosley about these changes.