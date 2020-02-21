Saturday’s caucuses in Nevada will mark a turning point in the presidential race.

It’s the first diverse state to vote in the 2020 Democratic campaign — and the first state where labor unions will play a decisive role in the outcome.

This week, members of Nevada’s Culinary Union are pounding the phones to get their fellow casino servers and laundry workers to show up on caucus day.

The union represents 60,000 hospitality workers in Nevada and its membership looks almost nothing like the voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. They come from 178 different countries, speak more than 40 different languages and nearly 80% are Latino, Asian or black, according to union statistics.

Mario Sandoval has worked at Binions Steakhouse for 35 years and has been a union member since he was 16 years old. (Krystal Ramirez for Here & Now)

Mario Sandoval is a proud voter, union member and has worked as a server at a steakhouse in Binion’s Casino for 35 years. When Sandoval caucused early this year, the rules allowed him to mark three names on the ballot.

For Sandoval, Tom Steyer “sticks out to me like a sore thumb, in a very good way,” as do Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. He’s an immigrant and a cancer survivor who says he doesn't want anyone messing with his union health plan.

“You can't argue with me about our health care. It saved my life,” he says. “If I didn't have this health care, I probably wouldn't be here.”

That’s why he favors moderate candidates like Steyer over those who support “Medicare for All” such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Steyer believes in health care for all but with choice, and he supports other immigration policies that are important to Sandoval like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

Sandoval’s mom brought him to the United States when he was young, and he later became a documented U.S. citizen, he says.

“I've lived the American dream, to me. I've got my kids. I bought a home,” he says. “But in 2020, I don't care what the Democrats do, but they just need to get Trump out of office.”

Union leadership agrees with his priority for this election.

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer and the public face of a majority-female union, also wants the Democrats to ‘defeat” President Trump. She’s seen Trump’s policies cause suffering for families, which upsets her as a mother.

But the process of nominating a Democrat who can make her dream come true has proven difficult. Last week, Culinary sent a candidate scorecard to its members that said front-runner Sander's “Medicare for All” plan would jeopardize and replace the union's health coverage.