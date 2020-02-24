Here & Now
Global Markets Nose Dive As Coronavirus Spreads In Italy, South Korea04:50Play
As COVID-19 spreads around the world, global markets Monday mostly slid 3% or more. This is a reversal from the last few weeks, when markets outside China seemed largely unaffected by the coronavirus.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), CBC business analyst and host of Jill On Money.
This segment aired on February 24, 2020.
