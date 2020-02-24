Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Criminal Sexual Act, Rape In New York Trial03:45
February 24, 2020
The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial has found him guilty of two counts, a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. The movie mogul at the heart of the #MeToo movement was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault, and one count of rape in the first degree. NPR's Rose Friedman (@RosieFried) gives us the latest.

This segment aired on February 24, 2020.

