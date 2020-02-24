As the global spread of the novel coronavirus spreads, the World Health Organization has warned against using the word 'pandemic' but says it's preparing for that eventuality. Cases in South Korea have risen to 833.

Lawrence Gostin (@LawrenceGostin) teaches Global Health Law at Georgetown University and serves as director of the WHO's Center on Global Health. He tells Here & Now's Robin Young that the designation of whether the spread of the virus is a pandemic is irrelevant — what matters is the precautions that are put into place to prevent the spread.