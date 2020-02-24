What's Behind President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi's Relationship05:51
February 24, 2020
President Trump addressed an estimated crowd of 100,000 in a cricket stadium in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a polarizing figure who has been criticized for his treatment of the country's Muslim minority.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Milan Vaishnav (@MilanV), director of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

This segment aired on February 24, 2020.

