Seven Democratic presidential candidates gather Tuesday for another debate in Charleston, South Carolina. The knives are out for frontrunner Bernie Sanders, who's come under fire for his far-left policies and measured praise for Fidel Castro's regime in Cuba.

Tom Steyer also returns to the stage after missing qualification for the Nevada debate. He's vying with former Vice President Joe Biden for a majority of the black American vote.

NPR's Juana Summers (@jmsummers) talks with host Robin Young about what to expect from the debate.