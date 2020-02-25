Here & Now
The era of tech optimism may well be over.
A new Pew Research report finds about half of tech experts predict technology will weaken democracy over the next decade. The public relations firm Edelman also found a sharp decline in public trust in technology in its annual "Trust Barometer" report.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ina Fried (@inafried), chief technology correspondent for Axios.
This segment aired on February 25, 2020.
