President Trump tweeted Monday that Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases involving him.

Here & Now's Robin Young unpacks his statement with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer for The New York Times Magazine.

Her article called "The Originalists" discusses what the newest conservative Supreme Court justices mean for the U.S. The article will appear in this week's New York Times Magazine.