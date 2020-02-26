COVID-19 Outbreak Spreading Outside Asia Rattles Global Economy05:52
February 26, 2020
The new coronavirus outbreak is turning into an economic pandemic as well as a global health crisis.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk), chief economist with Grant Thornton, about the impacts on the COVID-19 virus outbreak on the stock market and the global economy as it spread outside China.

This segment aired on February 26, 2020.

