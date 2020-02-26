Health Officials Brace For Spread Of New Coronavirus In U.S.06:08
February 26, 2020
Federal health officials warned Americans on Tuesday of the possibility that more intrusive measures will need to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mark Harvey, former special assistant to the president and senior director for resilience policy on the National Security Council. He is now a fellow at Harvard University's Institute of Politics.

This segment aired on February 26, 2020.

