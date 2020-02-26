Here & Now
Tuesday night's Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, put Sen. Bernie Sanders in the hot seat. He faced criticism from other Democratic candidates on how he'd pay for his "Medicare for All" plan and his recent comments about Cuba.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR), NPR senior political editor and correspondent.
This segment aired on February 26, 2020.
