Utah Lawmakers Seek To Decriminalize Polygamy09:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 26, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Kody Brown from "Sister Wives," a popular TV reality series about a polygamous family, marches during a protest at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City during 2017.(Rick Bowmer/AP)
Kody Brown from "Sister Wives," a popular TV reality series about a polygamous family, marches during a protest at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City during 2017.(Rick Bowmer/AP)

Lawmakers in Utah are considering a bill that would decriminalize polygamy, or multiple marriages, among consenting adults.

Polygamy is currently a third-degree felony in Utah, punishable by up to five years in prison, but the bill would change the penalty to a fine of up to $750 and community service.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with V. Lowry Snow, a Republican in Utah's State House of Representatives who is sponsoring the bill.

This segment aired on February 26, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news