For the first time, Americans will have the option of completing the census online in 2020.

But many poorer households — already among the most difficult to count — lack internet access, so U.S. Census Bureau workers are taking their outreach efforts to these communities.

In Washington state, people are seeing messages on buses, senior center meals, and kids' homework assignments about the importance of being counted. Amy Radil (@AmyRadil) from member station KUOW reports.