Tuesday night's Democratic primary debate in South Carolina was as notable for its interruptions, accusations and contentious back-and-forths as it was for its policy discussion.

It was also notable for how the women on the debate stage have been characterized by some as aggressive and angry, particularly on social media.

How women candidates are perceived, and whether they're held to a different standard than men has been watched closely by Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sherry Turkle (@STURKLE). She joins host Robin Young to talk about the debate.