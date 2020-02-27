Voices Of South Carolina Voters: Rodney Washington00:50
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 27, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Rodney Washington, 53, says the most important issue to him this election season is raising the minimum wage. He also explains to host Tonya Mosley what he's looking for in the next president.

This segment aired on February 27, 2020.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news