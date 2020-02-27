Here & Now
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns Americans to prepare for the spread of COVID-19, President Trump has contradicted his own administration on the danger of the virus. And in California, it's possible a person contracted the virus with no foreign travel — and no known contact with other foreign travelers.
NPR science correspondent Richard Harris (@rrichardh) joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley to discuss the latest.
This segment aired on February 27, 2020.
