February 27, 2020
U.S. Custom's House in South Carolina. (Ciku Theuri/Here & Now)
Former Vice President Joe Biden is banking on his long-running ties to South Carolina to win Saturday's Democratic primary and gain momentum to further his presidential prospects.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) political reporter for The Post and Courier, outside of the U.S. Custom's House, which represents one aspect of Biden's decades-long legacy in South Carolina.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks to Jamie Lovegrove, political reporter for The Post and Courier, outside of the U.S. Custom's House in South Carolina. (Ciku Theuri/Here & Now)
This segment aired on February 27, 2020.

