Here & Now
Joe Biden's Legacy In South Carolina08:50Play
Former Vice President Joe Biden is banking on his long-running ties to South Carolina to win Saturday's Democratic primary and gain momentum to further his presidential prospects.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) political reporter for The Post and Courier, outside of the U.S. Custom's House, which represents one aspect of Biden's decades-long legacy in South Carolina.
This segment aired on February 27, 2020.
