February 27, 2020
  • Victoria Hansen, South Carolina Public Radio
President Trump is scheduled to be in South Carolina on Friday to hold a rally before that state's Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. And the state's senior senator is expected to be at his side.

Republican Lindsey Graham does not have a primary challenger, but for the first time since he was elected to the Senate in 2003, he is facing a formidable opponent in the general election, Democrat Jaime Harrison.

South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen (@VHansenSCRadio) reports.

This segment aired on February 27, 2020.

