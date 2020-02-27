The Future Of The South Carolina Democratic Party04:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 27, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Cory Booker's former state campaign director discusses the power of the black woman vote and the future of the party in the state. (Bruce Smith/AP)
Cory Booker's former state campaign director discusses the power of the black woman vote and the future of the party in the state. (Bruce Smith/AP)

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Christale Spain (@cspain1920), campaign coordinator for the South Carolina Democratic Party and former Cory Booker state campaign director, about the power of the black woman vote and the future of the party in the Palmetto State.

Christale Spain (Cristina Kim/Here & Now)
Christale Spain (Cristina Kim/Here & Now)

This segment aired on February 27, 2020.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news