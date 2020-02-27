Here & Now
The Future Of The South Carolina Democratic Party04:48Play
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Christale Spain (@cspain1920), campaign coordinator for the South Carolina Democratic Party and former Cory Booker state campaign director, about the power of the black woman vote and the future of the party in the Palmetto State.
This segment aired on February 27, 2020.
