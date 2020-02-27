Tom Steyer's Final Campaign Push In South Carolina05:43
February 27, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer at a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with presidential candidate Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) about his campaign in South Carolina and what defines a successful campaign in such a crowded Democratic field.

This segment aired on February 27, 2020.

