The U.S. Women's Soccer Team has put a price tag on settling its equal pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation — $67 million.
The amount was part of the team's recent filing in federal court in California. The federation wants the judge to dismiss the players' claims. A trial is set to begin in May.
This segment aired on February 27, 2020.
