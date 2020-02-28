Climate Ruling Derails Plan For 3rd Runway At London's Heathrow Airport05:34
February 28, 2020
Environmental campaigners protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice ahead of the announcement of the ruling on the controversial third runway for Heathrow airport. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A court in the United Kingdom has ruled that plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow airport are illegal because they don't address the impact of climate change.

The ruling could influence decisions on infrastructure projects around the world.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Damian Carrington (@dpcarrington), an environment editor at The Guardian.

This segment aired on February 28, 2020.

