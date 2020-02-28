Here & Now
Climate Ruling Derails Plan For 3rd Runway At London's Heathrow Airport05:34Play
A court in the United Kingdom has ruled that plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow airport are illegal because they don't address the impact of climate change.
The ruling could influence decisions on infrastructure projects around the world.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Damian Carrington (@dpcarrington), an environment editor at The Guardian.
This segment aired on February 28, 2020.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news