Global fears over the coronavirus have disrupted air travel and sent stocks tumbling this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also urged communities across the country to get prepared.

Meanwhile, just over the border with New York, in the city of Cornwall, Canada, the government is holding nearly 130 people from an infected cruise ship over those fears.

Julia Ritchey (@juliaritchey) of North Country Public Radio went there to see how the city is responding.