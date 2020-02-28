Here & Now
South Carolina voters go to the polls Saturday to have their say in the Democratic presidential primary. But as the nation focuses on the presidential race, residents in the state are talking about down-ballot races — and other issues that affect their lives.
South Carolina Public Radio's Thelisha Eaddy (@Thelishaeaddy) tells us why those issues are critical.
This segment aired on February 28, 2020.
