Year in Mass. Politics: Baker, Warren, Pressley And Beyond
From the election of the state's first black woman to Congress to speculation over a potential White House run for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2018 was a monumental year for politics in Massachusetts.
WBUR Senior Political Reporter Anthony Brooks joins Morning Edition to discuss historic changes in the Massachusetts political sphere this year.
This segment aired on December 27, 2018. The audio for this segment is not available.
