Merrimack Valley Explosions Highlighted Pipeline Problems That Will Remain Focus In 2019

As 2018 draws to a close, gas is back on in the Merrimack Valley but questions raised by the natural gas explosions that set off more than 80 fires back in September linger on. An investigation of the state's pipelines will continue into the new year.

WBUR reporters Quincy Walters and Callum Borchers join Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to reflect on the disaster, what it meant for the state and what 2019 may hold for the state's aging gas infrastructure.