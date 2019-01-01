Support the news

January 01, 2019
The mystery is over — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren does want to run for president next year.

As a first step, she is forming an exploratory committee to begin raising funds and conducting political research.

WBUR's Carrie Jung reports for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on January 1, 2019.

